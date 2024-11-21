SSI Investment Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.