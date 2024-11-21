STAR Financial Bank Buys Shares of 1,260 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $542.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $415.30 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

