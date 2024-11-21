STAR Financial Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.87 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.