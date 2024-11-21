STAR Financial Bank Sells 419 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,525,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IJK stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
