STAR Financial Bank Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.67 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

