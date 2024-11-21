Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells $277,500.00 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,679.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 372.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

