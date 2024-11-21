Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,880 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $80,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

