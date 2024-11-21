Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $19.73 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

