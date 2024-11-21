Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $137.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.03. 10,063,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.