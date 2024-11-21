Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (AES, AJG, AN, AON, APTV, AR, ARGX, ATLC, AZEK, BERY)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 21st:

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $189.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $394.00 to $440.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $87.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $44.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $675.00 to $706.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $251.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $119.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$90.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$167.00 to C$165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $340.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $69.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$84.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $156.00 to $167.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$31.50 to C$29.00.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $0.75 to $2.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $34.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $420.00 to $442.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $585.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $445.00 to $461.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $380.00 to $418.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$31.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $24.00 to $26.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $570.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $800.00 to $1,000.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $190.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$6.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $420.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $432.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $395.00 to $414.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $416.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $420.00 to $435.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $450.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $380.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $775.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.44 to $37.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$71.50 to C$69.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,469 ($18.59) to GBX 1,460 ($18.47). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $188.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $172.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $188.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $157.00 to $131.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $137.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $190.00 to $220.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $225.00 to $250.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $249.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $240.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $123.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $189.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

