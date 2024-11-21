Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (AES, AJG, AN, AON, APTV, AR, ARGX, ATLC, AZEK, BERY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 21st:

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $189.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $394.00 to $440.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $87.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $44.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $675.00 to $706.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $251.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $119.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$90.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$167.00 to C$165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $340.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $69.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$84.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $156.00 to $167.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$31.50 to C$29.00.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $0.75 to $2.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target raised by Ventum Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $34.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $420.00 to $442.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $585.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $445.00 to $461.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $380.00 to $418.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$31.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $24.00 to $26.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $570.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $800.00 to $1,000.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $190.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$6.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $420.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $432.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $395.00 to $414.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $416.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $420.00 to $435.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $450.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $380.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $775.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.44 to $37.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$71.50 to C$69.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,469 ($18.59) to GBX 1,460 ($18.47). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $188.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $172.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $188.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $157.00 to $131.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $137.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $190.00 to $220.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $225.00 to $250.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $249.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $240.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $123.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $189.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

