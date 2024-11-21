StockNews.com Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

GPRE opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 278.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $4,685,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

