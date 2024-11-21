StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,421,600. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,305 shares of company stock worth $11,174,756. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $11,407,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

