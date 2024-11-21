Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 4,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 411.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.71 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

