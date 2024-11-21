Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 397 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

NYSE:FRT opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

