Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,291,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $542.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.46 and its 200-day moving average is $510.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $415.30 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

