Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after buying an additional 139,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $676,545,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,777,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $233.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $213.61 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

