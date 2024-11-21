Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,784 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $350.15 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 507.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.76 and a 200-day moving average of $311.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

