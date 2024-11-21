Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 537.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $1,178.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,090.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $993.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $772.13 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total value of $778,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,055.31. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $52,640,733. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,109.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

