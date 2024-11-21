Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1,345.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,016 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after buying an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 250,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

SU opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

