Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Buys 50,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This represents a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Akbar Mohamed bought 54,717 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,924.60.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 22.8 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

