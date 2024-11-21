Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 27.9% – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $27.54. 100,542,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 81,207,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

