Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 58,300 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$160,383.30.
Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 173,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$502,591.76.
Geodrill Stock Up 7.4 %
GEO stock opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$136.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
