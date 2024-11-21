Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 22782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Swiss Re Stock Up 0.5 %
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
