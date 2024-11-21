Taglich Brothers Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CREX

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Creative Realities in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Creative Realities by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

