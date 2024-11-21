Taglich Brothers Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CREX

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Creative Realities in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Creative Realities Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
