Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,720,000 after purchasing an additional 360,675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 814,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

