Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Roth Mkm

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.03.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 21.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.