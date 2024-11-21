TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,276.49 ($41.46) and last traded at GBX 3,255 ($41.19). Approximately 44,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 99,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,190 ($40.36).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,813.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,803.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

