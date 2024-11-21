TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Tobias Dengel Acquires 100,000 Shares

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Tobias Dengel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,000.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$15.56.
About TELUS International (Cda)
