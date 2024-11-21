TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Tobias Dengel Acquires 100,000 Shares

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Tobias Dengel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,000.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$15.56.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.