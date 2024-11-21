Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,801 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 569,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,158. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $24,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,685,000 after purchasing an additional 471,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 37.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 196,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

