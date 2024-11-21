Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 37.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

