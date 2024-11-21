Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $101.56 Average PT from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.56.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on Textron
Institutional Trading of Textron
Textron Price Performance
NYSE TXT opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Textron Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.
About Textron
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Textron
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.