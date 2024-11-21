The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475,140 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $581.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $607.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

