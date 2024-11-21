The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after purchasing an additional 662,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,387,000 after buying an additional 759,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

