The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,306,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,446,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after acquiring an additional 662,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,387,000 after acquiring an additional 759,427 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

