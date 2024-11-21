The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.38 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

