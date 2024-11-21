Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 146.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,561 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 453.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 48.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 4.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.