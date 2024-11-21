Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 359,760 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $78,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.