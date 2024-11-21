Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $491,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWN stock opened at $172.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

