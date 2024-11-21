Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,370 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $71,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 35.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,260.27. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.49. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

