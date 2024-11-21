Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 282.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 39,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 2.0 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,945.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,805.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,778.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $1,947.87.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

