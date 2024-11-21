Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 74,351 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,351 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

