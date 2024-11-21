Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $41.59 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 385,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $2,740,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 155,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.