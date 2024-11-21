TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.43. 1,424,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,236. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

