Tradewinds LLC. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,518,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

