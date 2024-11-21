Tradewinds LLC. Buys 162 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

