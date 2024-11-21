Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after acquiring an additional 795,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 752,018 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

