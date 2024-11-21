Tradewinds LLC. Has $720,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 605,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 509,261 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 498.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 521,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after purchasing an additional 434,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.