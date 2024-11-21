Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 2,108 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,252,400.80. The trade was a 22.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,727 shares of company stock valued at $29,694,037 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

