TreeHouse Foods (THS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS):

11/15/2024 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/13/2024 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of THS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 577,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,983. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Get TreeHouse Foods Inc alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.