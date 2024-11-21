Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Trifast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 80.36 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54. The firm has a market cap of £108.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,663.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.56. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 66.05 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

